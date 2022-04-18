Pobol y Cwm: Griffiths is on edge | Rownd a Rownd: Things get worse for Arthur

This week in Cwmderi and Glanrafon…

The situation in Penrhewl regarding Alaz creates a rift as Sioned insists that they don’t phone the authorities. Meanwhile in Bryntirion, Kelly finds proof that Griffiths is having an affair.

Griffiths is on edge as Anita invites herself over to his house to meet Eunice. Meanwhile, Sioned threatens to report John Deri Fawr to the police unless he agrees to rent his farm to her. Rhys interrupts Colin and Britt’s first ghost tour in order to persuade Lois to meet Gwen. As Colin enjoys his new venture, Gaynor announces the recipient of Izzy’s scholarship.

Mae sefyllfa Alaz yn achosi rhwyg ym Mhenrhewl wrth i Sioned wrthod ffonio’r awdurdodau. Ym Mryntirion, daw Kelly o hyd i dystiolaeth bod gan Griffiths ddynes arall.

Mae Griffiths ar bigau’r drain pan mae Anita’n gwahodd ei hun i’w dŷ i gyfarfod Eunice. Yn y cyfamser, mae Sioned yn bygwth ffonio’r heddlu os nad yw John Deri Fawr yn cytuno rhentu ei fferm iddi. Mae Rhys yn tarfu ar daith ysbrydion cyntaf Colin a Britt er mwyn ceisio perswadio Lois i gyfarfod Gwen. Tra mae Colin yn mwynhau ei fenter newydd, mae Gaynor yn cyhoeddi enillydd ysgoloriaeth Izzy.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 8 pm. English and Welsh subtitles. Omnibus on Sunday.

Things are no better between Rhys and Dani as he visits the house to collect his belongings. Barry manages to manipulate Dani even more so, but his plan to get under Rhys’s skin isn’t totally successful.

Things seem to be getting worse for poor Arthur as the truth about his change of style comes to light. It’s a big day at Dylan’s house as everyone prepares to welcome Sophie and the new baby home.

Following his argument with Rhys, Barry is keen to keep Dani close by and to try and prove that he is telling the truth, but the situation worsens as both men try to prove their point to her – one has to lose if a compromise can’t be reached. Things are also becoming worse at Dylan’s house as he tries to come to terms with the fact that he can’t care for everyone while not being 100per cent fit himself.

Mae pethau’n gwaethygu rhwng Rhys a Dani wrth iddo ddod draw i’r tŷ i nôl gweddill ei eiddo. Llwydda Barry i ddylanwadu fwyfwy ar Dani, ond nid yw ei ymdrech i rwbio halen i friw Rhys yn gwbl lwyddiannus.

Mynd o ddrwg i waeth wna sefyllfa Arthur druan hefyd wrth i’r gwirionedd am newid ei steil ei daro. Mae hi’n ddiwrnod mawr yn nhŷ Dylan wrth i Sophie a’r babi newydd ddod adref o’r ysbyty, ond mae’r croeso sydd yn eu haros yn annisgwyl.

Yn sgîl ei ffrae hefo Rhys, mae Barry’n awyddus i gadw Dani’n agos a phrofi mai fo sy’n dweud y gwir ond bydd y sefyllfa’n gwaethygu wrth iddynt ill dau geisio profi eu pwynt iddi: mae un yn gorfod colli os na fydd cyfaddawd.

Gwaethygu mae’r sefyllfa yng nghartref Sophie, hefyd, ac er gwaethaf ymdrechion Dylan mae’n anodd i gadw’r babi a phawb yn y tŷ yn hapus ag yntau’n ddim 100% yn ffit ei hun.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday, 8.25 pm. English and Welsh subtitles.