Pick of the Plots: Monday 18th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, April 18.

Sharon is relieved when Ritchie confirms Phil is meeting with DCI Keeble to make a deal – but is Phil really about to give Keeble what she wants?

Meanwhile, as Jean makes plans for her engagement party – due to take place at Ruby’s that evening – a concerned Lily drops by to see her. Afterwards, Lily has some questions for her mum.

On his way to the party Harvey is shaken when Neil approaches him with the burner phone for Harvey. Later, Nancy is devastated when she arrives at the party to find her mum drunk.

Elsewhere, Ben feels guilty as he visits the hospital posing of a friend of the man he attacked. Later, Callum and Jack interview the man’s mother who mentions the visit and they say they’ll check the CCTV.

Also, Bernie is refusing to back down; Rocky helps Kathy on the anniversary of Lucy’s death but Peter isn’t happy that he is getting close to his nan again.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

When Amy tackles her in Victoria gardens a pale Summer loses her temper and tells Amy to back off. At the same time, Jacob is selling alcopops in in the gardens to pay his rent. Later, having been alerted by Simon, two police officers find Summer slumped on the bench next to the boxes of alcopops.

Later, Amy and Aadi call at the police station and tell Craig that Summer has been arrested but they think she might be suffering from her diabetes. Craig hurries to the cells where he finds Summer in a diabetic coma. Will Summer be ok?

Meanwhile, Toyah disproves of Imran’s tactics in the custody battle until she overhears Abi and her solicitor making plans of their own. However, in the neonatal unit Abi tells them she wants them all to be a part of Alfie’s life. Will Toyah still support Imran?

Elsewhere, Ed and Paul find a holdall containing £17k under the floorboards at Rick’s house. What will Gary do with the money?

Also, Daisy resolves to find Nicky a man to keep her away from Daniel.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Noah goes to great lengths with Chloe, buying her gig tickets.

Meanwhile, Paddy sets up an Easter egg hunt and Marlon watches via video. His efforts are appreciated by Rhona.

Elsewhere, Chas warns Belle against Al.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Determined to get revenge on the men that attacked Joel, Warren recruits Felix to help him. When Joel gets a whiff of their plan, he makes them promise not to lose their temper, but is he worrying about the wrong person?

Later, things could be about to unravel for Joel as Ethan reveals he has new information on the vehicle that ran over Warren.

Meanwhile, Mercedes turns to parenting books and podcasts to win over Bobby and prove to Wendy that she’s trying, but will her efforts be appreciated?

Later, Mercedes loses her temper in front of Bobby after finding out she has been lied to. A desperate phone call from Wendy to Silas reveals their plans for Bobby aren’t over yet.

Elsewhere, when Ella can’t afford a dress from Sweater Thunberg, Mason doubles her money with a magic trick, but will it be well received?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm