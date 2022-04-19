Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 19th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, April 19.

Sam Mitchell is back in Albert Square and she wastes no time in getting on the wrong side of Kat and Sharon who are less than pleased to see her. Sam stays tight lipped about why she’s back but enjoys winding them both up.

Later, Jack is alarmed to see Sam and despite her assuring him it’s a brief visit, he confides in Denise and they agree Ricky deserves to know who she is.

Meanwhile, Rocky makes another attempt at winning round Kathy but with Peter less than pleased, she refuses to go on a date with him. Later, following Billy’s advice, Rocky makes a gesture to woo Kathy but it goes wrong.

Elsewhere, Jack confronts Ben about the CCTV footage. Harvey is worried ahead of his visit to Aaron tomorrow and gets the phone ready.

Also, Kheerat returns home but Vinny is distracted as Dotty is being stand-offish with him.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Rhona lashes out to see Mary with Faith in the pub.

After her outburst, Mary worries Marlon’s move home will only increase Rhona’s exhaustion and urges her to consider the impact on herself and the kids.

Meanwhile, when Chas relays her doubts about Al and Belle to Kerry, she starts to wonder if there is something going on between the pair.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Goldie comes up with a plan to coax Wendy into proving her temper can be just as bad as Mercedes’s. Will this blow up in her face when Wendy gets the law involved?

Meanwhile, adopting his new persona, Joel intervenes before Ethan can deliver some good news to Warren and leaves him with a warning.

Later, a name is revealed to the viewers in relation to Warren’s hit-and-run and it seems Ethan might be onto something.

Elsewhere, as Yazz struggles to keep her journalistic tendencies in check, could she sabotage her chances at a new job?

Also, taking Ella’s rejection to heart, Mason gives away his magician equipment.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm