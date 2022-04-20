Rakuten TV launches advertising served linear channels

Rakuten TV, a European Video On Demand Platform, launches today on the web and mobile its FAST – advertising served – linear channels.

All the channels currently distributed via Smart TVs will now also be available on web and mobile across all of its served European countries.

Cédric Dufour, CEO:

“After years of positioning as Your Cinema at home, RTV takes this step forward according to our strategy to become one of the leader of AVOD & FAST in Europe, and bringing entertainment everywhere the users need”.

By increasing its supported devices, Rakuten TV enhances the platform’s reach for viewers and advertisers, expanding its unique market differential in offering premium and relevant content across various types of offer (buy, rent, subscribe or watch for free with ads), all in one place.

The Channels, free and ad-served, will now be accessible via Website, iOS app and Android Mobile app through the dedicated menu section. They are available in 42 countries in Europe with an average of 100 channels per country, and include a wide variety of genres from news, sport, factual, kids-entertainment, music, etc. from world renewed brands.

Rakuten TV, once mainly focused on Smart TV fruition, entered the AVOD & FAST business in 2019 and it is now committed to provide users different options of access to entertainment whether it is TVOD, AVOD, FAST or SVOD, according to their needs. With the launch of linear channels on web and mobile, the company takes a further step to bring entertainment wherever users are, facilitating the whole viewing experience also for bite-sized entertainment: AVOD contents are indeed particularly suitable for short-time viewing or interstitial viewing. The new available devices give the chance to access the linear channels also for this kind of programming: everywhere, and at any time.

Furthermore, this sets an important milestone also for advertisers, who will now have the opportunity to see their performance increased: users will now be watching their ads via mobile, with a more personalized and tailored reach and with a growing programming offer from the world’s top international channels, from local content providers and curated own thematic-channels.

