Mark De Lisser on music and Dementia

Celebrity vocal coach and choral arranger Mark De Lisser has spoken following the Power of Music Report being published.

Following the findings of the year-long UK Music and the Music for Dementia campaign’s “Power of Music Report”, stating that music can play ‘a powerful’ role in improving the lives of dementia sufferers, choral arranger and co-presenter of “Our Dementia Choir” Mark De Lisser has expressed his views on the sujbect.

“I know this to be true, not only because of the many lives that have been improved through Dementia Choir (those suffering and also their carers and families) but also through the Singology community choirs, which I have been running for over fifteen years, We are born with the ability to sing, to make noises to connect with the world, and that never leaves us. “Not only does singing together improve our memory (at any age or stage) but also offers many physical health benefits and ways to bond as humans. The document recommends the UK appoint a commissioner to “champion and coordinate” projects including the setting up of a cross-government taskforce, and I sincerely hope that the decision-makers reach out to me, or accept my open invitation to attend one of my choir sessions.”

Mark De Lisser’s Singology choir performed during the Queen’s Speech 2021 and Mark is currently filming series two of Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure. Mark is the choral arranger for The Masked Singer, Masked Singer Live and hosted Meet The Street at Xmas. He is a presenter of Songs of Praise and hosts Gospel Singer of the Year.

