Shirley Henderson leads cast of Channel 5 drama The Winter Child

Channel 5 and Clapperboard, have today announced the casting of upcoming drama The Winter Child.

The four-part series follows Claudia, a lonely single mother and school nurse, longing for connection.

Her opportunity to be a hero comes when a young child in her community – Emily Winter – goes missing. Claudia becomes embroiled in the case and fixated on uncovering the truth. However, her fascination quickly begins to turn to obsession, not only with what happened to Emily, but also with the Winter family at the heart of the case – Emily’s grief-stricken father, Owen; her cold mother, Sabine, and her twelve-year-old brother, Dean.

Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter) will play the lead role of Claudia, with Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) as affable English tutor George.

Emily’s heartbroken parents Owen and Sabine are played by Ian-Lloyd Anderson (Game of Thrones) and Lisa Dwyer Hogg (Silent Witness). Sara Powell (Doctor Who) plays supportive yet suspicious neighbour Joanne alongside Ronan Leahy (Batman Begins) as her husband Dave.

In addition, Luke Griffin (1983) plays Leon, Claudia’s estranged husband while newcomers Myah Mason and Calum Jess play siblings Emily and Dean Winter, Caleb Wilson plays Claudia’s son Rhys. Also featuring are Eddie Brett who joins as Joanne and Dave’s son Simon, Francesca Europa as Imogen, Niamh McCann as Annette and Danielle Ryan as Holly.

Giula Sandler, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer of The Winter Child:

“It is a dream come true to have The Winter Child made with such passionate and creatively inspiring collaborators. Channel 5, Clapperboard and Chapter One have brought together a phenomenal cast and I’m so excited to see how they bring this world, and the twisted workings of our main character, Claudia, to life.”

Filming for The Winter Child will commence on location in 2022 and is set to transmit on Channel 5 later this year.