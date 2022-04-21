Alma’s Not Normal to return to BBC Two

Alma’s Not Normal is set to return to BBC Two and the iPlayer for a second series the Beeb has confirmed.

Created, written by, starring and Executive Produced by Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal centres on Boltonian wild-child, Alma Nuthall and her family of eccentric, unruly women and was the creation of Sophie in 2018 when she was the inaugural winner of the BBC’s Caroline Aherne Bursary Award.

Sophie Willan:

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the response to the show – people seem to really love and relate to the Nuthalls which means a lot and to get the chance to continue that story is beyond what I could have hoped for. That on the back of the awards we’ve received is a bit mind-blowing if I’m honest. To be recognised by BAFTA, Broadcast Awards, The Royal Television Society, peers and our audience in such a way is a real honour. I’m thrilled to get back in the writing room to see where Alma’s journey takes us next.”

The six-part series, produced by Expectation, offers a bitingly funny and unflinching take on class, sexuality, mental health and substance abuse. It celebrates women dealing with the hands they’ve been dealt while doggedly pursing their dreams.

The first series has swept the awards lists since Sophie won BAFTA Best Comedy Writer for the pilot in 2021. Since then, Sophie and the series have been recognised by no less than four national awards and have been nominated for three categories in the forthcoming BAFTAs 2022.

Nerys Evans, Executive Producer and Expectation’s Creative Director, Scripted:

“Sophie Willan is one of the most naturally gifted comedy writers I’ve had the pleasure of working with. It’s been so wonderful seeing the response to Almas not Normal. Viewers have connected so instantly to Sophie’s characters. Like everyone else, I can’t wait to see what Alma and her brilliant family do next.”

The first series of Alma’s Not Normal is available on BBC iPlayer and can also be seen on Britbox in Australia and CBC Gem in Canada.