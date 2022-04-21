Alibi to air second series of Miss Scarlet and the Duke

Hit nineteenth century crime drama, Miss Scarlet and the Duke is set to return to Alibi for a second series in June.

The six-part series will also air on BBC First in Benelux and BBC Brit in Africa.

Series one of Miss Scarlet and The Duke was one of the top-rating shows on Alibi in 2020 and has reached over 1.57million individuals since its launch*. Series two sees the return of Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders, The Crown) as the fearless female detective Eliza Scarlet, alongside Stuart Martin (Medici, Jamestown) as her childhood friend and potential love interest, Inspector William ‘The Duke’ Wellington.

The second series picks up one month on from the end of the previous series.

Eliza has solved her father’s murder, her relationship with William, the Duke, continues to slowly simmer, and Eliza continues to face the challenges of being a professional woman in a male dominated Victorian London.

Eliza is hired by the sister of a missing woman for her first case this series. Her task is to find the woman, but the case was already closed by the police, so tension between Eliza and the Duke ensues.

Miss Scarlet and The Duke is created by Rachael New, who writes the series alongside Ben Edwards. Co-produced by MASTERPIECE and Element 8 Entertainment the broadcast date will be confirmed in the coming months.