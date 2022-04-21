Broadcasting

Sky Atlantic reveal more details on Colin Firth and Toni Collette drama The Staircase

April 21, 2022
James Ryder
Sky today revealed the official trailer and key art for The Staircase.

The drama stars Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Golden Circle, A Single Man) as Michael Peterson and Toni Collette (Knives Out, Muriel’s Wedding) as Kathleen Peterson. The Staircase will premiere on May 5th on Sky Atlantic.

Co-produced by Annapurna Television, the eight-episode limited series is written and executive produced by showrunners Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn. The Staircase further explores the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

Starring alongside Colin Firth and Toni Collette are Michael Stuhlbarg (Your Honor), Juliette Binoche (Chocolat), Dane DeHaan (ZeroZeroZero), Olivia DeJonge (Elvis), Rosemarie DeWitt (Little Fires Everywhere), Tim Guinee (Inventing Anna), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Moxie), Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), Vincent Vermignon (Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion), Odessa Young (Shirley) and Parker Posey (Lost in Space).

The Staircase will be available in all Sky markets including UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria & Switzerland.

