EastEnders to air male rape storyline

EastEnders is to cover the subject of male rape with the character of Ben Mitchell.

The Sun reports that Ben, played by Max Bowden, will be raped by new barman Lewis, played by Aidan O’Callaghan.

“It’s the first time EastEnders has covered this issue but they’ve always been at the forefront of telling these important stories. “The show is working closely with different charities as they want to make sure it’s all handled as sensitively as possible. “The attack won’t be shown on-screen but viewers will be aware of it happening.” – an insider told the paper.

Around 12,000 men are raped in the UK every year, and more than 70,000 are sexually abused or assaulted.

Striving for an accurate and sensitive portrayal, BBC soap bosses have been working with SurvivorsUK, Survivors Manchester and the Male Survivors Partnership.

“Alongside some wonderful charities, and some very inspirational survivors of male sexual assault in the UK, I think we’ve been able to really strive to tell the most truthful account we can, and I hope we can raise awareness and understanding on a topic that is rarely covered. “I’m honoured to be given this opportunity to tell such an important story.” – Max Bowden

Rape charity SurvivorsUK spokeswoman Marta Almeida, Services Manager noted that there a “huge number of male survivors who still don’t feel there’s a space for them to come forward,” and described the storyline as “an amazing opportunity to explore the reality for so many men, families and communities up and down the UK.”