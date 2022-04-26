Virgin Media O2 launch ‘Stream’ entertainment service

The offering will help streamers save with the launch of Stream that makes older TVs smarter.

Virgin Media O2 has today unmasked its new entertainment service, Stream from Virgin Media, offering customers a new way to bring together their favourite TV channels, video apps and streaming subscriptions all in one place and at great value, with a small plug and play box powered entirely by the company’s superior broadband.

Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com:

“Hot on the heels of Sky’s bid to revolutionise entertainment with a new TV in Glass, Virgin’s Stream frees consumers from the shackles of lengthy streaming services – all from a tiny device showcasing your favourite live and on-demand content in one place. “At a time when the cost-of-living crisis is really starting to squeeze households across the UK, Stream also allows its customers to keep track of and manage all of the entertainment services they use in one place. This will be especially useful to people who struggle to juggle payments for different entertainment services.”

Available from tomorrow (April 27th), Stream combines TV channels with on-demand apps, streaming subscription services and movies to offer customers ‘a convenient and personalised entertainment experience’ that works for them VMO2 note.

At a time of almost endless entertainment choices, Stream has been built with flexibility, with ‘value and curation at its core to put viewers in control’ the company state. Customers can enjoy Stream on a 30-day rolling contract so they can add or remove subscriptions every month, with the ability to save on their streaming subscriptions when adding them to the service. From news channels to sport and kids TV, Stream is to provide ‘a one-stop-shop’ so customers can select and swap the channels and streaming services that they want at the time.

David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2:

“At a time of endless entertainment choice and a strain on household budgets, we’re putting viewers first. Stream customers will only pay for the entertainment they choose and can pocket monthly savings on the content they add – it is a truly flexible and personal way to enjoy the entertainment that matters most, at great value. Stream is more than just a new TV service, it’s whole new way to enjoy connected entertainment. More than ever, content and connectivity go hand in hand and with Stream we’re delivering the best of both.”

Disney+ is now available on Virgin TV for the first time through Stream, so customers can enjoy exclusive originals, movies, series and documentaries from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment brand Star. Other apps available on Stream include Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Starzplay, BritBox and YouTube as well as live TV subscriptions including Sky Sports and BT Sport.

With Stream, customers won’t need to fork out for a new screen to upgrade their entertainment. The VMO2 offering has been designed to convert any recent TV with an HDMI port into a voice-activated smart TV, helping customers save on the cost of upgrading their viewing experience. Powered by Virgin Media’s broadband, households will be able to use Stream while also making the most of connectivity to also, for example, game.

Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com:

“With no monthly subscription fees, Stream allows you to dip in and out of each service, giving more flexibility to customers that may not want to stay subscribed to each of them throughout the year. Stream offers a 10% discount on your monthly bill when subscribing to platforms through the service, so customers can find savings on their bill when bundling everything together, so long as you’re a Virgin Media broadband customer, and willing to pay the initial activation fee. “By putting the technology into a dongle similar to an Amazon Fire Stick, it means that for most people with a HDMI port in their TV, it will be straightforward to set up and easy to transfer to another TV in the home.”

Virgin Media O2 note that from its launch, Stream will be available to both new and existing customers who take Virgin Media broadband-only or broadband and home phone package, offering an entertainment add on that pairs with the company’s broadband.

Customers can add Stream for a one-off activation fee (£35), with no ongoing cost beyond the streaming services they choose to subscribe to. Stream also includes “Stream credit” offering customers a 10% saving on their subscriptions when they add them via their Virgin Media bill, giving them even better value on the entertainment output.