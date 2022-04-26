Property competition ‘Flipping Fast’ for Channel 4

Channel 4 have released more details on the series originally announced last year.

The broadcaster has confirmed that George Clarke who hosts their Amazing Spaces and Remarkable Renovations programmes is to host this competition format entitled Flipping Fast alongside expert property developers, siblings Scarlette and Stuart Douglas as seen in Worst House on The Street.

George Clarke:

“I’m really excited to be working with Scarlette and Stuart on Flipping Fast to help guide our competitors through the emotional rollercoaster of property developing. This will be a high stakes contest like no other with a life changing prize for the most successful developers.”

Flipping Fast will follow six teams from across the UK who think they have what it takes to make the big time as property entrepreneurs, offering them a truly life changing chance to start their own property business. The budding developers will each be given a whopping £100,000 investment to kickstart their business, competing against each other to see who can make the most profit from property in just 12 months.

The competitors will receive support and advice from George, Scarlette and Stuart, but they will only get the chance to find out how their competitors are doing when each property listing goes live. At the end of the process, the most successful property flipper will be revealed. In addition to keeping their profits, the winner gets a cash prize of the full £100,000 investment given to them at the beginning of the process.

The six-part show iwll air later this spring on Channel 4.