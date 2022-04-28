BBC announce full coverage of RHS Chelsea Flower Show for 2022

It’s the first time since 2019 the Beeb will bring daily up-to-date action from the showground.

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Popular factual and Factual Entertainment, BBC:

“The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is a real highlight in the gardening calendar and I’m delighted that we are back in full for the first time since 2019! We have an absolutely fantastic line up of presenters bringing us all the action from the showground and I can’t wait for them to share their enthusiasm and expertise with BBC audiences.”

The Sunday evening show will be a one-hour launch programme starting at 6 pm with Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift. The duo will be taking an exclusive first look at the gardens and exhibits set to make headlines.

This year’s TV schedule will bring daily up-to-date action from the showground, focussing on the Garden Designers and Great Pavilion Exhibitors, with in-depth analysis and take-home advice from our team of expert presenters including Carol Klein, Rachel de Thame, Arit Anderson, Adam Frost, Mark Lane, Toby Buckland, James Wong, Nick Bailey and Frances Tophill.

Mary Berry, JJ Chalmers, and Chris Bavin also join the team of regular presenters to share their passion for all things Chelsea.

On Monday 23rd there will be two programmes capturing all of the buzz of the opening day starting on BBC One at 3.45pm as Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell launch the weeklong daytime series, with highlights including celebrity guests, live demos and a variety of exciting features.

Carol Klein explores the dos and don’ts of combining colour in your garden, while Mark Lane shows viewers how to create stylish borders to suit any taste. The ever-popular Chelsea Clinic will also be opening its doors once again as the team of experts solve viewers’ gardening dilemmas.

At 8 pm Monty Don and Joe Swift will kick off the BBC Two coverage and meet the VIP guests, with Chelsea’s team of experts reviewing the show-stopping gardens and stand out floral exhibits. There will also be a chance for viewers to get involved from home with the ‘Ask Monty and Joe’ section, where audiences will get to ask them any question relating to the show. Multi-award-winning designer Adam Frost will be joining them each night to translate the exceptional into the accessible. He’ll be revealing the secrets of planting the designer way to help viewers create some Chelsea magic at home.

On Wednesday at 7pm Sophie and Joe return to launch this year’s BBC RHS People’s Choice award as they run down the 13 large show gardens in contention for our annual public vote. On Friday evening at 7.30pm Sophie and Joe will be back to announce the winner.

Paolo Proto, Executive Producer of the programme:

“The RHS Chelsea Flower show is the high point of the gardening calendar, and one of the big British Summer events, we’re really excited to bring viewers an action packed show! We’ll be covering stories of the designers and exhibitors as they prepare for the show, as well as featuring behind the scene insight into some of the gardens as they were created onsite in the three weeks leading up to the event.”

RHS Chelsea Flower show is back on Sunday 22nd May on BBC One.