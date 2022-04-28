Lee Mack to continue going out on ITV

Lee Mack’s ITV game show to return for an eight-episode second series.

The 1% Club, hosted by Lee Mack and produced by Magnum Media, is to return for a second series, ITV has announced.

Lee Mack:

“Delighted to be back. Once again I have been trusted to correctly give away up to one hundred thousand pounds with no mistakes. Good luck, ITV.”

The Saturday night show, currently on air in its first run, launched ahead of the average for its schedule slot with 3.4 million and a 25 per cent audience share – consolidating to 4m in the first week after its episode one TX on 9 April – growing its audience to hit a 30 per cent share for its second and third episodes.

The show’s format sees 100 contestants begin every show – but to make it to the end and win the top prize of up to £100,000, contestants must correctly answer a question only 1% of the country would get right. Contestants of all ages and backgrounds can take part, because, unlike most quizzes, no swotting up on general knowledge is required to do well. Logic and common sense are the key to success.

The 1% Club sees each contestant start with £1000 but an incorrect answer knocks them out of the game and their grand goes into the Prize Pot. Every episode begins by asking a question that 90% of the country got right (based on a sample of answers given by 1000 people across Britain), proceeding to ask questions that smaller and smaller percentages answered correctly. And each time contestants flunk their answers the prize money swells.

The format has already been licenced in three territories. It has sold to France 2 in France, RTL4 in the Netherlands and Israeli public broadcaster KAN11 has commissioned a series of 15 x 60-minute episodes. All three deals were completed before the series had even aired in the UK.

Satmohan Panesar, Commissioning Editor, ITV: