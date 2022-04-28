UKTV’s Dave to launch two new comedy podcasts

James Acaster, Josh Widdicombe and Jordan Brookes will host the podcasts.

UKTV announces today two new comedy podcasts for Dave, launching this May on all the main podcast platforms via the Acast network.

A companion to the critically acclaimed TV series, Hypothetical: The Podcast will be hosted by James Acaster and Josh Widdicombe and will launch 5th May. Jordan Brookes: Look At What You’ve Done, hosted by Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Jordan Brookes, will launch in late May.

Josh Widdicombe:

“I have always thought the main issue with the TV show is that you can see me and James. Delighted we have solved this problem with a spin off podcast where you only have to put up with our voices”

In Hypothetical: The Podcast with Josh Widdicombe and James Acaster, the tables are turned on Josh and James as they must answer absurd hypothetical questions instead of asking them. In each episode they will be grilled by a comedian guest host and interrogated on their answers.

James Acaster:

“After years of delighting in the panic of our guests, Josh and I can’t wait to see how much easier answering hypotheticals is for a couple of cool cucumbers like us. Bring it on.”

Look At What You’ve Done sees Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Jordan Brookes interview comedy guests from birth… to death!

What starts as a traditional podcast chat takes a darkly comic turn as Jordan switches the narrative from fact to surreal fiction and into each guest’s life beyond that precise moment. Think This is Your Life, but with an existential, comedic twist.

Jordan Brookes:

“I’m delighted to have made this podcast, featuring some ridiculously talented comics who were willing/stupid enough to explore the entirety of their lives with me. I hope you like listening to it as much as we did recording it.”

The podcasts have been commissioned for UKTV by Iain Coyle, head of comedy entertainment, and ordered by Cherie Cunningham, Dave channel director and Erina Jones, UKTV’s head of social.