Julia Bradbury hailed by leading surgeon for helping to highlight importance of breast cancer screenings

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me, tells the emotional story of Julia’s battle with cancer.

The hour-long film follows Julia as she comes to terms with the news, from the very early days of her diagnosis to her preparations for a potentially life-saving single mastectomy. Central to this story is Julia’s support network: her immediate family including her three children, her parents, both of whom are cancer survivors, and her older sister Gina, all of whom are impacted by Julia’s diagnosis and intrinsic to her efforts to recover.

Julia Bradbury:

“I wanted to make this documentary to help spread awareness about this pervasive disease that now affects one in seven women. There was so much I didn’t know about breast cancer before my diagnosis and I hope this helps highlight the complexities of our individual cases, as well as exploring some of the incredible support networks that are out there and the new science and knowledge that continues to evolve. The impact of a cancer diagnosis goes way beyond the initial devastating news and the ripple effect on those close to you is crushing.”

One in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime in the UK. The film candidly follows Julia’s own personal story, seeing her and her family through the process of physical and psychological recovery. The programme, which aired on Thursday (April 28th), sees the ITV presenter speaking to doctors and other experts, as she reveals all aspects of this difficult journey, as she also meets other families who are facing similar struggles.

The documentary charting her diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer has been hailed by a leading surgeon for helping underline the importance of screenings that were put on hold during the pandemic. And the 51-year-old’s bravery in sharing her experiences will have a positive ripple effect, says consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon Ms Lucy Khan, encouraging more women to check their breasts and visit their GPs, as well as increasing calls for the government to give more funding to NHS screening programmes.

Lucy Khan:

“The documentary was a powerful reminder of the life-changing effects of breast cancer, which will affect one in every seven women in the UK. Julia deserves immense praise, not only for her courage in the wake of her diagnosis, but for recognising the huge impact a film like this by a well-known public figure can have in raising awareness.”

A new report from Public Health Scotland showed a 40% drop in breast cancer screenings during the pandemic, while the charity Breast Cancer Now has estimated up to a million women missed mammogram appointments because of Covid-19.

Ms Khan also believes that while the NHS in England offers regular screenings to women from the age of 47, younger women should be careful not to view this as a “safety net” and regularly check their breasts for any lumps or abnormalities. A study funded by The National Institute for Health Research showed that of the 55,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year, 10,000 were under 50.

Lucy Khan:

“Breast screening clinics were scaled back during the pandemic, resulting in many missed mammogram appointments. It is vital that these services are well funded and run at maximum capacity so women do not miss out on potentially life-saving care. “While women are automatically invited to be screened every three years from 47, younger women may not have breast cancer on their radar in the same way, or may feel they can afford to wait until they are invited. Yet women are being diagnosed younger and younger and those under 47 should not consider the free screening programme as a safety net. It’s important for women of all ages to self-examine their breasts and contact their GPs if they have any concerns.”