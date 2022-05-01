Sleep expert Hannah Shore’s top tips for a better night of sleep

There’s nothing worse than being kept awake at night by unwanted noise…

With the recent revelations that Love Island personality Molly-Mae Hague was struggling to sleep in her new home due to ongoing construction, Silentnight’s sleep expert, Hannah Shore reveals top tips on how to combat and have a better night’s sleep.

White noise

Soothing, ambient sounds known as white noise can be helpful to dilute and mask louder, harsher sounds with a more tolerable noise. These sounds are made to help you relax, which in turn helps you to fall asleep quickly.

Check out your app store for apps that play soothing sounds to help drown out background sounds or sudden noises that could interrupt your sleep.

Earplugs

If you’re suffering from living with an ongoing noise and are struggling to fall asleep, earplugs are probably the most effective solution for you. You can purchase a good set of earplugs pretty much anywhere and they’ll certainly be worth the investment. After all, we think a good night’s sleep is priceless.

Communication

If you’re living with a serial snorer who’s keeping you awake at night, there’s almost always a resolution. We’ve got plenty of good snoring solutions they can try, and our tips on how to stop snoring.

Or are you living with someone who grinds their teeth at night or sleep talks? Again, there are options to help prevent these night time habits and the best thing you can do is to communicate with the person dealing with these problems and address them together. It may even turn out they’re not getting a great night’s sleep either.

Rearrange your furniture

If you’re living in a shared house, or your bed is on a connecting wall to your neighbours, the secret to a quiet night’s sleep could be simple – try distancing yourself from the source.

Try rearranging your furniture, moving your bed to the opposite side of the room, or as far away from the noise as possible. Also positioning large pieces of furniture such as wardrobes against a noisy wall can help to muffle sound coming through.

Hang thick curtains

If the noise that’s keeping you up is coming from the street or noisy neighbours, soundproofing your windows is always an option. For a cheap solution try hanging a thick set of curtains from your bedroom windows to help block out external noise.

More sleep ideas at www.silentnight.co.uk