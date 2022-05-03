Pageantry, parties and puddings form Beeb’s Platinum Jubilee programmes

Some of the biggest stars on the BBC including Kirsty Young, Clive Myrie, Mary Berry, Huw Edwards and Clare Balding to front special programming…

The BBC has announced its full coverage for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The momentous milestone will be marked across television, radio, BBC News, iPlayer and Sounds with content from across the UK.

BBC Chief Content Officer, Charlotte Moore:

“The BBC is marking The Queen’s momentous Platinum Jubilee in spectacular style with an unprecedented range of special programming. “In celebration of Her Majesty’s seventy years of service the BBC will bring the people of the UK together with something for everyone to commemorate this historic anniversary culminating on the extended bank holiday weekend.”

Kirsty Young returns to the BBC for the first time since 2018 to anchor a full weekend of programming for the Jubilee, joined by presenters including Huw Edwards, Clare Balding, AJ Odudu and Roman Kemp, as well as Anita Rani.

The biggest names from across the corporation will also host a variety of programmes celebrating The Queen’s extraordinary 70-year reign, including the documentary The Crown Jewels presented by Clive Myrie and The Queens Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking with Mary Berry.

Hosts Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp will lead live coverage of the Platinum Party at the Palace, on BBC One, iPlayer and across the entire BBC network, bringing together the world’s biggest entertainers to perform for a night of musical tributes to celebrate. Reporters across the UK will cover this historic celebration, including Jermaine Jenas at Buckingham Palace, Gethin Jones in Wales, Carol Kirkwood in Scotland, and Holly Hamilton in Northern Ireland.

BBC One and iPlayer will lead the broadcast of Platinum Jubilee content showing special programmes such as Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour and Platinum Beacons: Lighting Up The Jubilee to warm up the weekend, followed by the main event – the Platinum Party At The Palace.

Special programming across BBC networks will start in early May right through to Sunday 5 June, with significant live events broadcast across the bank holiday weekend.

Kirsty Young:

“I’m delighted to be back on the BBC for such an historic, unique, and happy event. It’s going to be quite a weekend and our coverage will bring viewers everywhere a front row seat at the celebrations. I can’t wait!”

There will also be special programmes throughout the Jubilee weekend including The Queens Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking, Bargain Hunt and The Repair Shop specials, and a Songs of Praise Jubilee special.

On BBC Network Radio, audiences will be transported back in time on BBC Radio 2 to listen to news archives and music from 1952, while on BBC Radio 3, there will be a week-long special from German composer Handel who held a crucial relationship with the British monarchy. BBC Asian Network will have an all-female takeover on Thursday 2 June, with Queens of Throwback Mixes presented by Harpz Kaur, Noreen Khan, DJ Kizzi, DJ Manara & DJ Nish.

BBC News will be offering comprehensive coverage of the build up to Jubilee weekend, the official celebrations in London and how communities across the UK and the Commonwealth are marking the Platinum Jubilee, to domestic and international audiences.

Clive Myrie:

“It’s been a really powerful journey of discovery for me finding out more about the amazing crown jewels, their importance to the monarchy and their role in the complex history of our islands.”

BBC Nations and Regions will all cover the Jubilee in their own way. With live programming from across the UK, reporters will be out on the ground capturing the atmosphere and magic from the special weekend. Local BBC Radio stations will team up with 70 street parties across England for the 70 years of The Queen’s reign.

And last but not least for children, CBBC will be marking the weekend with a Blue Peter Jubilee takeover special at 5pm on Friday 3 June as well as two Saturday Mash-Up Jubilee specials on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th June, from 9am. On Saturday the Mash-Up team will be crossing live to Buckingham Palace as the stars gather for the Platinum Party at the Palace and on Sunday the team will be starting their Big Jubilee Lunch early, from 9am.