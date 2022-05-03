Drag Race heads to Belgium

Hot on the heels of announcing Drag Race Sweden at MIPTV, World of Wonder has added Drag Race Belgique into the Drag Race family.

The new Belgian iteration of the hugely successful entertainment reality format joins existing versions of the global franchise in Thailand, the US, Chile, Canada, Holland, the UK, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, France, the Philippines, and Italy.

The deal was brokered by World of Wonder. Drag Race Belgique is already on the hunt for its cast of Queens and will premiere on screens later this year. The Belgian series – which will air in French with subtitles – will also premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the UK, US and select territories worldwide, with its local airing on a soon-to-be-announced Belgian network.

Drag Race Belgique will be produced in conjunction with World of Wonder Productions, Inc. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul serve as executive producers on the series. The host, judges, cast, and premiere date of both series will be Ru-vealed at a later date.

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, Co-Founders of World of Wonder:

“It’s wonderful to be able to introduce a fierce new group of queens with Drag Race Belgique, and we absolutely love being able to bring untapped talent, new territories and fresh material to screens across the world. We’ve always said that the art of drag is a universal language, and Drag Race proves that time and again. We can’t wait to see what our Belgian queens bring to our ever-expanding drag family!”

The original US series, RuPaul’s Drag Race, has become a worldwide phenomenon; bringing the art of drag to the mainstream and becoming a mainstay of primetime television over the course of 14 seasons. Winning a record 25 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, the show has won critical praise and launched several live events including DragCon in the US and UK. The competition format is an incredible international success story, currently licensed in 193 countries.

Drag Race Belgique will premiere exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus, in the UK and internationally; with its local airing in Belgium (broadcaster yet to be announced). Subscribe via: uk.wowpresentsplus.com