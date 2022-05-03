Olivia Bowen gets painting

The telly star is getting her paintbrush out for a splash of colour…

Olivia Bowen moved into her dream home (@thebowenhome) back in 2020 with her husband Alex. Since moving in, they have used Frenchic throughout their home. With their latest arrival on the way, Olivia has chosen to paint the playroom using Frenchic’s brand new collection of wall paint.

In addition to the existing 35 colours in their current wall paint range, Frenchic has launched a further 115 shades in the range with the first drop of 35 shades having launched last week.

Frenchic Chalk Wall Paint is velvety, luxurious and practical around the home. Ultra-matte with excellent coverage, this revolutionary product is durable, breathable and totally scrubbable. Applied in only 1-2 coats, it maintains all the unique qualities you’d expect from Frenchic’s products, and all for £42.95 per 2.5L tin.

Frenchic is the UK’s fastest-growing chalk paint brand and is the largest UK supplier to independent retailers supporting over 800 stockists across four continents. Frenchic paint is all natural and eco-friendly, requiring no stirring, shaking or the addition of water.

It has been rigorously tested to be EN:71-3 certified to ensure it’s also safe to paint children’s toys and nursery furniture. Frenchic pride themselves in not adding VOC’s (Volatile Organic Compounds), toxins or solvents – the paints have virtually no smell, making them perfect for painting indoors!

The full Frenchic wall paint range can be found at www.frenchicpaint.co.uk