Peter Crouch joins The Masked Dancer

The Masked Dancer returns with more celebrity cast attempts to baffle, bewilder and bamboozle the panel and viewers with their fancy footwork and dazzling dance moves.

The show, a spin-off from The Masked Singer, sees the dancing stars covered from head to toe in extravagant and elaborate costumes to disguise their identity.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning:

“Last series was such a hit with fans, we are delighted to be bringing a brand-new instalment of the most bonkers show on TV to our viewers. It’s become compulsive viewing for our audience as families across the country join in unison to shout ‘Take It Off’ at their TV’s.”

In this series, footballing legend Peter Crouch will be hoping he can hit the back of the net with his guesses – a celebration that could see his unique ‘Robot dance’ making an appearance! With success both on and off the pitch and a host of famous friends to boot, could this give him the edge over his fellow panellists? Alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse they will all be watching each performance closely as they try and work out which twinkle-toed celebrity is behind the mask.

The former England striker will be stepping in for comedian Mo Gilligan this season, with Mo unavailable owing to touring commitments. Mo will be back to join Peter, Davina, Jonathan and Oti on the panel for a surprise appearance during the run. Our panel will also be joined by some very special guests throughout the series.

Presiding over this unique and unusual dance party will be Joel Dommett.

Joel Dommett:

“It’s so great to be back for some dancing and guessing! I’m super excited to find out who is dancing behind the masks! We’re losing Mo for some episodes – but we have Peter ‘the Robot’ Crouch to fill his much smaller shoes. I’m very excited as I’ve always looked up to him in his career and because he is massive.”

Twelve brand new celebrities will be stepping onto the dancefloor to take on character alter egos as they trip the light fantastic in a bid to wow the panel and confuse with their moves. Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces behind the masks are. From ballet to ballroom, salsa to swing and everything in between, the mystery line up will be dancing onto screens later this year on ITV and ITV Hub.

Last series viewers saw OIympic gymnast Louis Smith storm to victory dressed as the wonderfully outlandish Car Wash. The series also saw Radio DJ and presenter Zoe Ball unmasked as Llama, choreographer and TV judge Craig Revel Horwood as Knickerbocker Glory, Ice skating legend Christopher Dean as Beagle and presenter Kelly Brook as Frog.

Peter Crouch: