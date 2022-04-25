Pick of the Plots: Monday 25th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, April 25.

Kat is shaken when a smoke bomb is thrown into her house and she immediately knows who is behind it – Jonah. Kat tries to stay calm about the situation but her fear grows when she receives an odd package.

In the café, Kat and Stacey are relieved it’s a false alarm and Kat confides in Stacey about not wanting to live a life like this, it’s not why she’s with Phil. Denise overhears and warns them to sort everything out with Sam so she can leave Jack and their family alone.

Later, Ben riles Kat by telling her she’s not up to being a Mitchell, egging her on. When Sam arrives at her house and says she’s moving in, Kat throws her out – she’s head of the family now.

Meanwhile, Harvey loses his temper at Jean when he realises how much she has spent on the wedding and tells her he wants to focus on finding a flat in Southend first.

Elsewhere, after a squabble in the café with Honey and Kat, Stacey warns Linda to sort herself out and she makes a big decision – she’s going back to serving customers in The Vic.

Also, Chelsea contemplates Patrick’s offer of a house swap. Stuart receives an update on his condition and begins to take his painkillers.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Daniel apologises to Daisy and reveals that it was Max who maliciously shared Nicky’s images with the rest of the school. With no job and nowhere to live the future is looking bleak for Nicky, feeling guilty Daniel says she can stay at his.

When a reporter comes knocking at the flat Nicky decides to give her a quote but she is horrified when the story goes online. In the street, Daniel rails at Max for ruining Nicky’s life. David leaps to Max’s defence, but Daniel asserts that it’s time Amy knew who spiked her drink and if Max doesn’t tell her, he will.

Meanwhile, George is furious when he arrives home to find Eileen and Sean snooping round his garden to ‘check out his cat story’. Hearing about the abortive trip to George’s house Todd resolves to get to the bottom of it. Will George come clean?

Elsewhere, Amy begs Carla to give Jacob a job. Carla can’t help admiring Amy’s cheek and offers Jacob a trial.

Also, Tim admits that he is worried about his impotence.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Cain and Chas watch from the pub as an emotional Marlon arrives back home.

Meanwhile, with the picket line deterring customers, Kim demands Jai gets her staff back inside, but she’s stunned by his reaction.

Elsewhere, Amelia is narked when Kerry jokes about the number of filters she uses on her photos.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

It is time for John Paul to face the music as a shocking confrontation forces him to admit how severe his drinking addiction has become.

John Paul finally confides in Sally and, later, she is forced to make difficult decision.

Meanwhile, when the nude model for Zoe’s art fundraiser cancels last minute, Martine seizes the opportunity to show everyone that she is not ashamed of her body.

Elsewhere, as Ste and Sienna struggle to keep their earnings under the radar, they turn to Ethan’s accountant Asher for help, but can they trust him?

Ste wants to take a risk when mould in the flat threatens Daniel’s health and leaves Leela desperate for cash.

Also, things are tense between Nancy and Darren as she criticises his lack of concern for what she is going through.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm