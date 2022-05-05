BBC Studioworks adds former Doctor Who sound stages to its sales portfolio

BBC Studioworks has assumed the selling of four sound stages at BBC Roath Lock Studios in Cardiff, effective immediately.

Alan Bainbridge, Director of BBC Workplace:

“We are delighted to be working again with Studioworks, supporting sustainable productions in modern, purpose built facilities which are accessible to all and in a beautiful location with great transport links.”

The move forms part of the company’s pan-UK expansion strategy and accelerates its experience and expertise in the sound stage market, having operated George Lucas Stage Two at its Elstree Film and TV Studios facility for the past nine years. (Not to be confused with the BBC Elstree site which is elsewhere in Borehamwood).

The high-end, purpose-built stages, previously used for Doctor Who, range from 5,101 sq. ft-12, 318 sq. ft and are surrounded by ample ancillary areas to suit a wide range of requirements. These include 4,535 sq. ft of production office space, set and prop storage, wardrobe and hair and make-up rooms.

The facility also sets high standards for reducing its environmental impact and has achieved the Building Research Establishment’s Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) ‘Outstanding’ certification which recognises the value of sustainable development. Areas of the eco-design include energy and water efficiency, materials, waste reduction and biodiversity.

Andrew Moultrie, CEO, BBC Studioworks:

“Roath Lock marks another important step in our growth plans as we look to expand geographically and assess opportunities across the entertainment industry,” said. “We hope our arrival in Cardiff will be the start of a long and successful relationship, enabling us to significantly contribute to the continued success of this vibrant and creative local sector.”

Roath Lock Studios are ideally located in the Porth Teigr area of Cardiff Bay, near Cardiff’s city centre meaning the facility is easily and quickly accessible for productions. Gareth Powell, Chief Operating Officer, BBC Cymru Wales welcomed the development.