Katherine Parkinson comedy ‘Spreadsheet’ to air on Channel 4

May 5, 2022
Mike Watkins
Channel 4 has acquired the eight-part comedy series Spreadsheet, starring Katherine Parkinson.

Spreadsheet poses the age-old question: can women really have it all – if by ‘all’ we mean sexual freedom, a career, a family and their sanity? The show looks to answer this conundrum, centring on a divorced, hectic mother-of-two Lauren (played by Katherine Parkinson) who is looking for sex without commitment.

Nick Lee, Channel 4’s Head of Acquisitions:

“Spreadsheet is a hilarious, risqué comedy which we are thrilled to be showing on Channel 4 and All 4. It has a distinctive, strong voice which we know will really resonate with our audience.”

Answering a call from a horny guy while her child has a meltdown about toothpaste and she struggles to find that crucial piece of paperwork for court, while dealing with ridiculous questions from her twit of an ex-husband Jake, is not the erotic experience she’s after. To get what she wants, Lauren is going to need a watertight planner.

With the help of best friend Alex (played by Rowan Witt), Lauren develops the ‘Spreadsheet’: a database of sex options, customised to ensure her sushi train of sex rolls around with variety and order amidst the chaos of her life. What Lauren didn’t expect was a slew of needy men, which apparently even a well-managed excel tracker can’t control.

Katherine Parkinson:

“It was so much fun filming Spreadsheet in Melbourne with the most brilliant team of people. I loved living Lauren’s hectic life for a few months, and I am thinking about going on dating apps myself now.”

Alongside Katherine Parkinson, Spreadsheet features a stellar cast including Rowan Witt (The Book of Mormon), Robbie Magisiva (Wentworth) and Zahra Newman (Neighbours).

Spreadsheet will premiere on Channel 4 on Wednesday 18th May 2022 at 10pm and will then be available as a boxset on All 4.

