The Elon Musk Show for BBC Two

The Beeb describe it as ‘a landmark series on the world’s richest man’.

Simon Young, BBC Commissioning Editor:

“Elon Musk is one of the most enigmatic and intriguing people in the world. Exploring his roots and the way he has revolutionised fields as diverse as space exploration, the internet and green tech will shed new light on how we got to now.”

The Elon Musk Show promises to get to the heart of who Elon Musk really is. To understand Elon’s life story, 72 Films have interviewed the people that know him best. Family members, close friends and business associates tell the intimate story of Elon Musk’s incredible journey to become the world’s richest man.

Using extensive and unseen archives from his time in Silicon Valley the series analyses the key moments in Elon’s career, from his first tech start-ups through to Tesla, Space X, and most recently Twitter.

The production will air over three episodes to transmit in hour long slots. The Elon Musk Show is made by 72 Films for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.