Channel 4 to air ‘apocalyptic comedy’ starring Simon Bird

The six-part comedy Everyone Else Burns comes to the network from JAX Media and Universal International Studios.

Everyone Else Burns explores life in a hyper-religious community and asks: how does an idiosyncratic family navigating modern day life protect themselves from eternal hell fire?

The series features cast led by Simon Bird and includes Kate O’Flynn, Amy James-Kelly, Lolly Adefope, Al Roberts, Kath Hughes and Seb Cardinal to name just a few.

Laura Riseam, Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor:

“Jax Media have made some of the most iconic comedy of recent years and we are so delighted to be working with them, Universal International Studios, Oli and Dillon on a project they are so passionate about. We can’t wait for audiences to enter the pressure cooker of life with the Lewis family as they righteously try and defend the ideology and logic of a life of purity with the vices of the modern world encroaching fast. It’s a glorious comedy trap; contemporary, relevant and very funny.”

The production is a coming-of-age comedy about a Mancunian family and the puritanical Christian sect they are devoted to. Will patriarchal David Lewis (Bird) ever ascend the church ranks and become an Elder? Will dutiful wife Fiona (O’Flynn) deviate from her own dogmatic moral compass? Will their naïve 17-year-old daughter Rachel be allowed to go to university, and will 12-year-old son Aaron ever fend off his secular bullies? All could lead to damnation. Everyone Else Burns is a subversive, authentic and bitingly funny exploration into what it feels like to balance faith, family and identity in a world that could end tomorrow (but probably won’t).

Everyone Else Burns is written by Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor, directed by Nick Collett (Maxx, Ghosts) and co-produced by JAX Media and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Executive producers include Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch. JAX Media’s Molly Seymour will produce the series.