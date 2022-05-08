Ncuti Gatwa to succeed Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa has been revealed as Jodie Whittaker’s successor in Doctor Who.

The actor’s casting as the 14th incarnation of the iconic Time Lord in the Beeb drama marks the first time the role has been played by a BAME performer full-time (Jo Martin had a stint in the sci-fi series as the “Fugitive Doctor” in several episodes.)

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. “Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team has been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.” – Ncuti Gatwa

Star of stage and screen Ncuti is best known for his critically acclaimed performance in Sex Education as the iconic Eric Effiong, for which he won the Best Actor Award at the Scottish BAFTAs in 2020.

The 29-year-old was born in Rwanda but was raised in Scotland.

“The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!” – Russell T Davies, who is returning to Doctor Who as showrunner

The BBC announced that Russell T Davies will succeed Chris Chibnall as Doctor Who showrunner last year whilst diplomatically not commenting on the programme’s stark drop in popularity in recent years.

Russell successfully relaunched Doctor Who for the Beeb in 2005; the programme had bowed out with a whimper in the late 80s famous for its low budget effects.

Russell completely transformed the show, ditching the cheap props and costumes – opting for the latest computer graphics to bring the aliens to life. His take appealed to fans of the original series while capturing the imaginations of a new audience, not just in the UK – he turned the series into a ‘global phenomenon’. The show’s popularity under his guidance led to the creation of two spin-offs, Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.