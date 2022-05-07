Highlights Pick of the Plots

River City: Tyler is furious while Lydia makes a plan to clear her name

May 7, 2022
Shaun Linden
This week in Shieldinch…

Monday: Desperate to move forward with her life, Lydia makes a plan to clear her name. Meanwhile, Tyler is furious to learn that Lenny has betrayed him as he faces the wrath of Darren, and Roisin is wrong-footed when her need for secrecy threatens her relationship with Bob.

Wednesday: Lydia decides how best to reintroduce herself to the community, while Bob and Roisin face their sternest test yet. Meanwhile, Ellie helps an anxious Ruby as she waits for the verdict of her apprenticeship application.

River City, BBC Scotland Channel, Monday and Wednesday, 10 pm. Repeated on BBC One Scotland on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm.

