Celebrities are going under the needle in a bid to look and feel better than ever

There has been a huge rise in celebrities shunning invasive procedures and cosmetic surgery and reverting to their natural beauty.

Stars, such as Amy Child’s, have spoken out about their regret over cosmetic surgery and going overboard on Botox and dermal fillers. This has seen them begin to reverse their procedures and opt for more of a natural approach to beauty & skin care by having specialist treatments to not only help with the signs of aging but also with other common concerns like stretchmarks or sagging skin.

Christine Mcguinness, Amy Childs, Duncan James, Stephanie Davis & Nicole Sealey have all opted for the non-invasive approach to beauty recently by jumping on the Microneedling/RF movement and having 3D Dermaforce treatments.

3D Dermaforce is an advanced method of skin rejuvenation that stimulates the body’s natural healing process to encourage collagen production in the dermis resulting in rejuvenated and tightened skin, reduced wrinkles, minimised appearance of stretchmark and help with the overall appearance of the skin.