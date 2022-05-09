Lifestyle

The Philpott fire remembered a decade on

May 9, 2022
Liz Charlton
No Comments
Channel 5 will mark the anniversary later this week.

When six children were killed in a house fire in 2012, the nation grieved with the parents, Mick and Mairead Philpott. But a shocking web of lies and deceit revealed they were the ones responsible for their deaths.

Ten years on, Channel 5 reveal the definitive story of the tragic Philpott’s fire.

Both parents have courted controversy over the decade including recent claims from Mick allegedly protesting his innocence. With interviews from friends and family, their bizarre motive is laid bare and with new, exclusive interviews from those involved in the case, the programme examines how a community is still reeling from the senseless loss of six young lives.

On the 11th of May 2012, the Philpott family’s home at 18 Victory Road, Osmaston, Derby, was seriously damaged by fire at around 4 am. Five children—Jade (10), John (9), Jack (7), Jesse (6) and Jayden (5), who had been asleep upstairs, all died at the scene, while their half-brother, Duwayne (13), died in hospital two days later. All of these deaths were caused by excessive smoke inhalation.

The Philpott Fire: 10 Years On airs on Channel 5 on May 10th.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Lifestyle

Celebrities are going under the needle in a bid to look and feel better than ever

May 9, 2022
Liz Charlton
Lifestyle

Scotland is the politics podcast capital of Britain

May 9, 2022
Liz Charlton
Lifestyle

Painting radiators black and leaving the heating on low all day won’t save you money

May 9, 2022
Vivian Summers
Lifestyle

Selling your home? Burglars could be eyeing up the listing…

May 7, 2022
Liz Charlton