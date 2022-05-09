The Philpott fire remembered a decade on

Channel 5 will mark the anniversary later this week.

When six children were killed in a house fire in 2012, the nation grieved with the parents, Mick and Mairead Philpott. But a shocking web of lies and deceit revealed they were the ones responsible for their deaths.

Ten years on, Channel 5 reveal the definitive story of the tragic Philpott’s fire.

Both parents have courted controversy over the decade including recent claims from Mick allegedly protesting his innocence. With interviews from friends and family, their bizarre motive is laid bare and with new, exclusive interviews from those involved in the case, the programme examines how a community is still reeling from the senseless loss of six young lives.

On the 11th of May 2012, the Philpott family’s home at 18 Victory Road, Osmaston, Derby, was seriously damaged by fire at around 4 am. Five children—Jade (10), John (9), Jack (7), Jesse (6) and Jayden (5), who had been asleep upstairs, all died at the scene, while their half-brother, Duwayne (13), died in hospital two days later. All of these deaths were caused by excessive smoke inhalation.

The Philpott Fire: 10 Years On airs on Channel 5 on May 10th.