The Flight Attendant series two to air later this month

To celebrate the launch of the second run of The Flight Attendant, streaming service NOW is giving fans the unique opportunity to experience the luxuries of first-class travel..

However, fans of the show won’t have to spend a fortune or leave the ground. Research reveals that only a third of people (27%) have experienced a first-class flight in their lifetime, yet more than half (55%) dream of having the opportunity to do so one day.

Inspired by fictional airline Imperial Atlantic Airlines from The Flight Attendant, NOW is bringing fans of the show one step closer to that dream, revealing an exclusive first-class lounge experience in The Cinema at Selfridges.

The lounge will be open on May 25th and 26th ahead of the new season of the Flight Attendant airing on NOW and Sky, allowing fans to become VIPs as they experience all the glam of first-class travel and be among the first people in the UK to watch the new series.

Top reasons for people wanting to experience a first-class flight include access to more space (64%), delicious food choices (46%) and being treated like a VIP (40%).

Lucky winners will be pampered with luxury LA-inspired beauty and wellness treatments including CBD massages, sunset manicures and will have access to an Oxygen bar where they can enjoy the benefits of boosted energy levels, increased concentration and better relaxation, whilst being served canapes from dedicated attendants, inspired by flight attendant turned CIA asset Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco), and the other Imperial Atlantic crew members.

Guests will then kick back in style in the lavish recliner cinema and buckle up to watch the first two action-packed episodes from the second series of The Flight Attendant where Cassie becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

Priority boarding is available now – fans are invited to check-in and apply to attend the first-class lounge experience for free via ballot here.

WHAT: The Flight Attendant first-class lounge experience and screening hosted by streaming service NOW

WHERE: The Cinema at Selfridges – 40 Duke Street, London W1U 1AT

WHEN: Sessions starting at 5.00pm and 7.30pm

The Flight Attendant is available on Sky Max and streaming service NOW from May 26th on the Entertainment Membership at £9.99 per month.