Andi Oliver uncovers the stories and science behind our favourite foods

What’s the one dish that holds a special place in your heart?

That’s the question Andi Oliver will be asking her guest each week as they discuss the one dish that holds meaning to them. Whether that’s soda bread with Briony May Williams, lasagne with Cheryl Hole or Wat Tan Hor with Phil Wang, listeners will discover why that food is so special to them. They’ll unpack its secrets – from how it came to exist to why we love it – and nutritional psychologist Kimberley Wilson is on hand to provide scientific insight.

Each episode concludes with Andi and her guest enjoying the dish and giving listeners top tips on how to make the perfect version.

Andi Oliver:

“The foods we love reveal a lot about who we are. The simple act of recalling a favourite food connects us to intensely personal memories. There are some surprising stories behind the dishes that hold a special place in our hearts. I look forward to finding out more about my guests and the One Dish that they love so much.”

Andi will be discussing schnitzel with Jessica Fostekew, carrot cake with Benjamina Ebuehi, Pici Cacio E Pepe with Thomas Straker, Moqueca fish pie with Ixta Belfrage and biryani with Poorna Bell – with more dishes and guests to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Episodes will drop weekly on BBC Sounds from Friday 13 May. The series will broadcast on Radio 4 weekly from Wednesday 31 August at 9.30am.

Rhian Roberts, Commissioning Editor, Radio 4: