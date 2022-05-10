More ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ for BBC One

Genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are?, returns to BBC One this spring.

Today the Beeb revealed the celebrity line up for the new series which will launch on BBC One on Thursday 26th May, followed by a week’s break for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, returning on Thursday 9th June.

Sue Perkins, Richard Osman, Matt Lucas, Anna Maxwell Martin and Ralf Little follow in their ancestors’ footsteps in this new five-part series with stories of bravery, loss, heartbreak, sacrifice, resilience and joy filtering down through the generations.

In the opening episode presenter, comedian and (we learn) enthusiastic boxer Sue Perkins investigates the poignant story of her orphaned grandfather and a great grandfather interned as an ‘enemy alien’ during the First World War.

In the second episode, quiz show presenter and crime novelist Richard Osman learns that one of his ancestors ended up entangled in a notorious murder trial.

Actor, comedian and presenter Matt Lucas wants to know more about his Jewish grandmother Margot, who came to the UK from Germany in 1939. The Holocaust looms large in what he discovers, in both Berlin and Amsterdam. Actress Anna Maxwell Martin discovers a harrowing story of separation in her grandfather’s childhood which is redeemed by family solidarity, and actor Ralf Little is delighted to discover a footballing legacy and a deeper connection to his hometown of Manchester.

Carl Callam, BBC Commissioning Editor for Documentaries:

“We are pleased to be back with a brand new series of Who Do You Think You Are. It’s great to see some of our most loved celebrities trace their family history through these remarkable journeys, and their compelling stories. It’s such an extraordinary series, one that has story and heart at the centre, with a real resonance that brings history to life and shines a light on who and where we are now.”

Who Do You Think You Are? is produced by Wall To Wall Media for BBC One.