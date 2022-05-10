Liam Gallagher special for Sky

Sky is kicking off the summer with performances and interviews from Liam Gallagher.

In a 60-minute special Liam Gallagher 48 Hours at Rockfield, the show gives viewers unparalleled access to the world renowned rockstar, as he heads to the famous Rockfield Studios in Wales with his sons, Lennon and Gene for 48 hours of music, memories and mayhem.

Liam Gallagher:

“It was great to go back to Rockfield after all these years and see the old firm looking so well. It brought back many memories, of which I can’t remember LGx”

Ahead of the release of his new album C’Mon You Know and a jam-packed summer of gigs including a return to Knebworth, Liam wants to relax with his sons in two of his favourite places – the studio and the pub – and he’s invited us along for the ride. Featuring intimate session performances cut with candid conversations and family banter, the show provides a unique insight into Liam’s life, past and present.

At the famous Rockfield Studios – the first residential recording studio and host to the likes of Iggy Pop, Black Sabbath, Queen and a once little-known band called Oasis – viewers will see Liam perform exclusive tracks from the upcoming album, plus two Oasis classics – in-between these studio sessions, Liam is captured at his most content, chatting candidly about music, song writing and his upcoming tour.

As he later relaxes at a Welsh country pub over a pint and a game of pool with sons Lennon and Gene, Liam opens up about all the important stuff: approaching 50, fatherhood, family, his biggest regrets, greatest achievements, loves and hates, one-liners, his rock n roll career, performing at Knebworth Park, big nights out, lockdown and the Queen…

Always honest, always funny and entertaining – this is Liam with his guard down, playing some tunes and hanging out with his sons and his band. In the words of the man himself: “it’s gonna be biblical”.

Phil Edgar-Jones Director of Sky Arts:

“If the Sky Arts team were to compile a list of national treasures Liam Gallagher would be right up there. He embodies the joy and the danger of rock n roll and his new material sits comfortably with Oasis at its best. We’re pleased to welcome him as the new problem child in the Sky Arts family.”

The show will be simulcast on Sky Max, Sky Arts (Freeview Channel 11) and NOW at 9pm on 24th May.