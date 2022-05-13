Nadiya’s Everyday Baking for BBC Two

Nadiya Hussain will front the six part series.

Fronted by Nadiya Hussain, one of Britain’s most beloved bakers, Nadia’s Everyday Baking challenges the idea that baking is time-consuming or only for special occasions, with a series packed full of fun, delicious and faff-free recipes.

Nadiya Hussain:

“Baking is definitely for every day of the year! The oven is an amazing bit of kit to take the pressure off and I am really excited to be sharing some super delicious, super easy and super accessible bakes with BBC Two viewers.”

Nadiya will show us some of her favourite dishes that let the oven take the strain any day of the week with recipes that are as aspirational as they are easy, fun and mouthwatering, with plenty of Nadiya’s trademark hacks, cheats and tricks thrown in.

Across six episodes, each with a different theme Nadiya will show audiences how to make a range of stunning recipes, from afternoon teas and weekend breakfasts to delicious family roasts and speedy bakes.

The series will also meet skilled and passionate bakers across Britain, who’ll share their own favourite recipes – proving that baking every day, for both sweet and savoury treats, is not just simple and achievable but a pleasure.

Katy Fryer, Executive Producer for Wall To Wall Media:

“We’re so delighted to be working with Nadiya again on another timely series. Baking is Nadiya’s first love and she’ll be sharing brand new recipes that turn ordinary, everyday bakes into extraordinary treats.”

Nadiya Everyday Baking is a series for BBC Two made by Wall to Wall Media.