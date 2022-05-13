ITV reveal coverage details for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

To mark Elizabeth II’s 70 year reign ITV’s celebration will be broadcast live across the UK including on STV (for Scotland) and UTV (ITV in Northern Ireland), with HM The Queen invited to attend.

The broadcast returns to a location used for previous events including the Golden Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee and 90th Birthday for which the same production team as this year’s event won a BAFTA. A line up of British and international talent confirmed include Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise, Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili, Adjoa Andoh, Gregory Porter, Martin Clunes, Keala Settle, Alan Titchmarsh and Katherine Jenkins

ITV hosts Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham will be delivering the event to the nation from an on-site studio hub inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. National treasures Ant & Dec, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir David Jason, Dame Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart and Sir Trevor McDonald will also pay tribute to the Queen’s 70 years of service. And Andrew Lloyd Webber has also been invited.

The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle will provide a rendition of ‘Sing’ written by Gary Barlow and Andrew Lloyd Webber. She will be performing with 54 children from The Commonwealth Youth Choir – each child representing each member of the Commonwealth. The Household Cavalry Musical Ride will be performing a specially choreographed routine whilst Grammy Award winning Gregory Porter sings “Revival”.

Over 1300 performers and 500 horses will be taking part in the live spectacle, from Equestrian, Military and Musical performers all who will be arriving from around the world including Norway, Switzerland, Oman, Azerbaijan, Canada, India, France, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland. Some of HM The Queen’s horses and ponies will also be in the arena alongside Carriages from the Royal Mews.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations airs Sunday 15th May, 8pm on ITV and ITV Hub.