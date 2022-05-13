Stacey Dooley heads stateside for more sleep overs

Documentary maker, Stacey Dooley MBE, is set to take her hit W show overseas…

Hilary Rosen, head of factual and factual entertainment, UKTV:

“This series has gone from strength to strength and taking it abroad is an exciting departure. Heading to the USA will deliver fresh encounters for Stacey, and a compelling new series of this much loved brand for the W audience.”

Dooley returns to UKTV screens in the three-part series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA. The UKTV Original series is produced by Firecracker Films and will air later this year.

Off the back of a recent third series of the popular W show, Stacey Dooley will be meeting a variety of extraordinary families in the USA and will be lifting the lid on more fascinating and unusual lifestyles. Further information on the families and locations that Stacey is visiting will be revealed in the coming months, with filming due to start in the summer.

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA will air on W later this year. All episodes from previous series are available on UKTV Play.

Adam Collings, channel director for W: