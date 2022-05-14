Sky News is taking its breakfast programme to Wigan

Presenter Kay Burley will be taking the temperature of a part of the North West that has proved to be a bellwether for the country’s mood as the cost of living crisis worsens.

Starting Monday 16th May, four special editions of the Kay Burley breakfast show will be broadcast live from the North West town of Wigan where 29% of neighbourhoods in Wigan are in the top 20% most deprived in England.

Millions of people across the country are feeling the squeeze on their household income as inflation soars and consumer prices rise at their fastest rate in 30 years.

Putting her hometown at the centre of the conversation and people at the heart of the story, viewers can expect the show to be broadcast from a variety of locations with special guests and heart-warming and difficult stories in equal measure as Kay goes back to her roots.

With fuel, food and energy prices climbing, people across the country are making difficult decisions on what essentials they can afford. And as the Food Foundation reveals that more than one in seven UK households have cut back on food or skipped meals in the past month, the people of Wigan will be invited to share their first-hand experiences of life in 2022.

Kay Burley airs every weekday morning between 7am to 10am on Sky News.