Acclaimed television writer Kay Mellor has died aged 71

The Leeds-born scribe was responsible for hit shows including Band of Gold, Playing the Field and Fat Friends.

Kay Mellor, who created a number of popular British television dramas, has died aged 71.

A spokesperson for her TV production company, Rollem Productions, said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday 15th May. We have lost a phenomenal talent and a true luminary. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and friends at this time.”

The award-winning scriptwriter, director and actress started her career writing plays before moving into television with a string of hits including Band of Gold (ITV/Granada), Playing the Field (BBC) and Fat Friends (ITV/Yorkshire Television).

Earlier on in her career she co-created Children’s Ward (ITV/Granada) with Paul Abbott and was a storyliner on Coronation Street for episodes broadcast in December 1986 and from June to July 1987. Her youngest daughter, actress Gaynor Faye, who was cast in many of her dramas, later rose to fame in the soap playing the role of Judy Mallett.

Her plays and films include A Passionate Woman and Girls’ Night – staring Julie Walters and Brenda Blethyn.

Her work saw many accolades including a Writers Guild gong for Outstanding Contribution to Writing (2014) and the BAFTA Dennis Potter Award (1998). She was made an OBE in 2010.

The BBC’s chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, said she was “deeply saddened” at the news of her death.

“She wrote with such heart, humanity, humour and passion with strong female characters often taking centre stage,” Moore added.