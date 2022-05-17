Yasmin Finney joins Doctor Who cast

Yasmin Finney has joined the cast of Doctor Who playing Rose.

The actress is filming scenes that are due to air in 2023 to coincide with the sci-fi series’ 60th anniversary.

“If anyone would have told 8 year old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them. This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready.” – Yasmin Finney

Yasmin is currently portraying Elle Argent in Netflix’s uplifting LGBTQ+ drama Heartstopper.

Russell T Davies, who recently returned to Doctor Who as showrunner, teased that things are going to get “brighter and wilder” in the show.

“How can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set. We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world – and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!” – Russell T Davies

Earlier this week it was announced that David Tennant and Catherine Tate are to reprise their iconic roles as the Tenth Doctor and his companion Donna Noble respectively for the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations

On May 8th the Beeb revealed that Ncuti Gatwa would be the new timelord, taking over from Jodie Whittaker. He said he was “deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared” to be taking on the iconic role.