Sky release trailer for Once Upon a time in Londongrad

Sky have revealed this week the official first look trailer for brand new series Once Upon a time in Londongrad.

directed by Oscar® nominated filmmaker Jed Rothstein (Killing In The Name, WeWork) coming to Sky Documentaries and NOW from 31st May. The six-part series is produced by Oscar® and Emmy® winning production company, Rise Films in association with Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, BuzzFeed Studios and Concordia Studio – for Sky Documentaries.

Investigative reporter Heidi Blake receives a tip on the death of a multi-millionaire property tycoon, leading her to uncover a web of death that entangles Russian oligarchs, 10 Downing Street and Washington, D.C. Set across Vladimir Putin’s two decades in power, the drama charts how the UK became reliant on Russian money and missed opportunities to contain the Kremlin.

The timely series explores fourteen mysterious deaths in the UK with alleged connections to Russia, delving into the hidden underworld of Russian exiles in London to link some of the most internationally significant cases in living memory — including the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko, the suspicious death of oligarch Boris Berezovsky and the attempted assassination of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. Once Upon a time in Londongrad is both a cautionary tale and an origins story of Russia’s path to eventually invading Ukraine.