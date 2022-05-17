MTV launch Drag Race podcast

MTV Entertainment Studios today announced new podcast Squirrel Friends: The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race Podcast.

The audio offering official companion podcast for all things RuPaul’s Drag Race. Co-produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, iHeartRadio – the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac – and Emmy-winning media company World of Wonder.

The podcast will be hosted by Image and Emmy Award-winning comedian, author, and host Loni Love and actor and comedian Alec Mapa as they recap and react to the latest Drag Race episodes, starting with All Stars Season 7. Plus, your favorite queens and celebrities from the show stop by to join in on the fun… and spill the tea. You won’t want to sashay away.

Squirrel Friends: The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race Podcast is hosted by comedian, author, and host Loni Love (E!’s “Daily Pop,” 5-time guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” contestant on “Secret Celebrity Drag Race”) and actor and comedian Alec Mapa (guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Doom Patrol,” “Welcome to Pine Grove.”)

The new series launches on Monday, 23rd May on all major podcast platforms, covering the first episode of the brand-new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, launching 20th May on WOW Presents Plus. New episodes will be released every Monday, covering the season and other key franchise moments in real time.

Squirrel Friends: The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race Podcast will be available globally across all major podcast platforms.