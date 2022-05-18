Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 18th May

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, May 18.

Linda meets up with Janine to tell her that she will accept her offer but she wants double the money. With Linda continuing to place doubts in her mind about her and Mick’s future, Janine resolves to get her hands on the cash and comes up with a cunning plan.

Later, Janine tells Linda that she has money but if she wants it, she has to leave tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Zack and Nancy go to meet with their estate agent to sign the lease on their new restaurant.

Elsewhere, Kat and Eve share their concerns with Stacey about Jean being back home.

Also, as Frankie works on her photography portfolio, Rocky and Mitch spy an opportunity to set Jay up.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

At the hotel, as Tim and Sally kiss passionately, Tim’s heart starts to pound and he becomes short of breath. Tim confesses to Sally that he’s taken an erectile dysfunction tablet and collapses on the bed. Horrified, Sally calls an ambulance.

Meanwhile, when Toyah reveals that she’s let Abi take Alfie for a walk by herself, Imran’s horrified. Imran finds her at Red Rec and demands to know what she’s playing at.

Abi calls Matty and confirms that she’s happy to wait a week for the fake passports.

Elsewhere, Tracy and Amy are shocked to see Ken and Daniel sharing a laugh together. Tracy rails at Daniel and threatens to report him to Mrs Crawshaw.

Later, Tracy calls at the barber’s in a bid to recruit David on her mission to sabotage Daniel’s job, what will David decide?

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Billy’s attacker Jordan confronts him once again and makes it clear he is part of a gang.

Meanwhile, Mary tries to reassure nervous Marlon as he prepares to return home after recovering from pneumonia.

Elsewhere, Ethan is increasingly worried about his case.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Mercedes resorts to extreme measures to get the money for Wendy but Things take a turn for the worse when Wendy discovers what she’s up to.

Feeling helpless, Mercedes turns to old habits.

Meanwhile, Liberty confides in Honour her worries about a relapse of her postpartum psychosis.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm