Rachel Parris takes over Late Night Mash for UKTV

UKTV today announces that Late Night Mash will return to Dave for a new series of topical comedy later this year, with new host Rachel Parris.

Parris will be joined each week, over the hour-long episodes, by a special guest and the Late Night Mash team to react to the week’s events, with each episode recorded the day before transmission to be as incisive and up-to-date as possible and comprised of eight brand new episodes and a ninth compiling the best moments from the series.

Rachel Parris:

“I’m very excited and honoured to be taking the helm of Late Night Mash, a show I would honestly describe as “funny”. I’m excited partly because of the significance of being a female host on a satirical show on British TV, and partly because after five years, it’ll be nice to have a sit down. I’ll really miss working with my good friend Nish and giving him words of encouragement. I think he did really well and it will stand him in good stead to start his comedy career. Mash, like a proverbial rash, keeps coming back just when you think we’re gone, and I’m proud to represent that irritation. Mash forever!”

Late Night Mash joins a host of comedy entertainment series on Dave. Hypothetical, BAFTA-winning Big Zuu’s Big Eats and Question Team will all return later this year. Dave is also committed to scripted comedy, with Sneakerhead, starring Hugo Chegwin and Big Zuu and written by Gillian Roger Park, Larry Rickard and Ben Willbond’s alien invasion comedy We Are Not Alone, starring Declan Baxter, Joe Thomas, Vicki Pepperdine and Mike Wozniak, and four pilots commissioned as part of the UKTV WriterSlam competition.

Late Night Mash will air on Dave in the Autumn.