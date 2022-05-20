Parade promotes to bolster Asia Pacific Team

London-Sydney based producer and distributor Parade Media has announced promotions amid rising demand for its content and formats across the region.

Joyce Yi has been promoted to sales executive from her current position of sales assistant and will continue to report to Matthew Ashcroft, CEO, and Jacqueline Tan, VP Distribution and Operations Asia and take up her new role immediately.

In the newly created role, Yi will be responsible to drive sales strategies across South Korea, Japan and NSEA for the company’s growing catalogue of premium unscripted and factual content.

Before joining Parade, she started her Film & TV career in the development scripted team at MarVista Entertainment where she was deeply involved with project development and research as well as offering day-to-day assistance to the executive staff within production. Since joining Parade in 2018, her role as sales assistant included managing the company’s external comms between producers and broadcasters to ensure smooth operation of contractual requests and requirements, as well as organising and maintaining the print and digital catalogue for all media markets.

Matthew Ashcroft, CEO of Parade Media: