Pick of the Plots: Friday 20th May

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, May 20.

Steve shows Tim and Dev his new doorbell camera app as Sally and Ronnie pass by No.1. When Tim hears Ronnie telling Sally that he’s sorry her romantic getaway was such a flop, he leaps to the wrong conclusion and punches Ronnie in the face.

Meanwhile, Daniel tells Mrs Crawshaw that he doesn’t think he’s cut out for teaching. In the Rovers, to David’s delight, Daniel reveals that he’s decided to jack in teaching.

In the flat, Daniel tells Nicky he doesn’t deserve to be a teacher. When Nicky suggests they could have a future together, how will Daniel react?

Elsewhere, Amy and Jacob worry about their broken boiler. Desperate for a shower, Jacob spies an opportunity and Eileen is later shocked to find him in her house in only a towel.

Also, Tyrone is intrigued to see Phill in Victoria Gardens handing someone a large envelope. Eileen and Gail put their differences aside as they pay their respects to the Arena victims 5 years on.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Moira is inspired when Suzy suggests she hire out her barns for weddings.

Suzy inadvertently puts her foot in it when she asks Moira about using the field where her daughter is buried.

When Leyla nods to a photo of Holly, Suzy is dumbstruck to recognise her.

Meanwhile, Faith gets emotional.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

As the Nightingales have their first counselling session, things get heated between Donna-Marie and James. James’s true motives become clear when Donna-Marie overhears a debrief between him and the therapist.

Later, ‘B’ confronts James in person and leaves him with a terrifying warning.

Meanwhile, just when she feels like all is lost, Mercedes leaves Wendy a voicemail asking her to take care of Bobby, but Wendy takes the opportunity to play it to Bobby, making him believe Mercedes has given up on him.

Later, Theresa gives Mercedes the fighting spirit she needs, and she changes her tone.

Elsewhere, Imran tries to mend things with Serena.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm