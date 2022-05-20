Alan Carr and Amanda Holden pair up for BBC One series

The pair join forces to renovate a crumbling property in Italy.

Amanda And Alan: The Italian Job will follow the duo as they join the ranks of the ‘One Euro’ home buyers, purchasing their own slice of heaven at a bargain price in a little town nestled in the sun-kissed hills of rural Sicily.

Armed with a shared passion for travel and interior design they will spend the summer immersing themselves in the Sicilian way of life, as they transform their depilated house into a luxury holiday home.

Alan Carr:

“After presenting two series of Interior Design Masters I feel now it’s time for me to pop my hard hat on, slip on my steel toe capped boots and really get my hands dirty. Working in beautiful Sicily with one of my dearest friends is like I’ve won the jackpot. Expect a summer of drilling, demolition and hopefully la dolce vita!”

Alan and Amanda have renovated their own properties in the past, but neither of them has tackled a project of this scale before. Whilst they’ll try their hand at everything – from plumbing to painting and plastering – they’ll be drafting in local tradespeople to show them the ropes and help keep the project on track.

As the pair roll up their sleeves to take on the challenge in their own inimitable style, they’ll also throw themselves into the local lifestyle, making friends with their Sicilian neighbours and exploring what this beautiful region of Italy has to offer.

Amanda Holden:

“Alan and I came up with the idea for this show together and approached the BBC as we knew it was the perfect home. “We are both very passionate about interior design and we’ll be very hands on, injecting some much needed life into an area of Sicily that’s in need of some Holden & Carr magic. Although we’re on the same page most of the time, I’m more practical and organised than Alan. However he’s up for some shameless bargaining so that will help us keep on budget! We’ve already started filming and one thing’s for sure, we’re not shy of a power tool!”

At the end of the summer the property will go on sale and all the profits will be donated to charity. Amanda And Alan: The Italian Job is being made by Voltage TV.