Rownd a Rownd: Gwenno is excited

This week in Glanrafon…

At the Iard, Gwenno is excited about all the possible developments, and despite doubting that anyone will believe him, Iolo decides to tell Jason why he thinks he was sacked from Copa.

Glenda open her heart to Terry about what is worrying her and her concers for Nansi, and Ioan and Efan are, yet again, served another disappointment. Following his chat with Iolo about his suspicions about Barry, Jason’s curiosity is fuelled and he is determined to find out what is going on at Copa.

Barry is unaware of his brother’s detective work and is happily planning his future with Dani. They are both blissfully unaware and are looking forward to their wedding and the upcoming 12 week scan.

Jason tries his best to open Dani’s eyes to Barry’s wrongdoings, but will she be willing to give up everything in order to do the right thing?

Yn yr Iard, mae Gwenno’n llawn cyffro am ddatblygiadau posib, tra mae Iolo yn dweud yn blwmp ac yn blaen wrth Jason pam fod o’n meddwl ei fod wedi cael y sac o Copa, er, nid yw’n ffyddiog y bydd neb yn ei gredu.

Mae Glenda hefyd yn bwrw’i bol efo Terry am beth sy’n ei phoeni fel nain i Nansi fach, ac fe gaiff Ioan ac Efan siom deuluol enbyd unwaith eto.Wedi i Iolo gael gair â Jason am ei amheuon ynglyn â Barry yn y parti dyweddïo, mae ei chwilfrydedd wedi’i danio ymhellach. Mae’n benderfynol o gael gwybod pa weithredoedd amheus sydd yn mynd ymlaen yn Copa.

Nid yw Barry’n ymwybodol o waith ditectif ei frawd, ac wrth ei fodd yn chwarae tŷ bach gyda Dani. Mae’r ddau yn edrych ymlaen at eu priodas a’r sgan 12 wythnos yn eu swigen fach berffaith eu hunain.

Ceisia Jason ei orau glas i agor llygaid Dani i gamweddau Barry, ond a fydd hi’n fodlon taflu’r cwbl ymaith er mwyn gwneud y peth iawn?

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday, 8.25 pm. English and Welsh subtitles.