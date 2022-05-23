Marc Jacobs eyewear collection now on Feel Good Contacts

Feel Good Contacts, a leading eyewear retailer has launched a Marc Jacobs collection on its website.

The collection consists of trending styles in various shapes, colours and styles which are head turners. Marc Jacobs is known for his twists on classic and retro designs, with bold, innovative looks that reshape and enhance retro styles, cuts and colours. This collection brings out the Marc Jacobs style in its true sense.

On the occasion of the launch Nimesh Shah, Marketing Director for Feel Good Contacts said,

“Wearing glasses is a fashion statement now and when one can choose from such stunning Marc Jacobs frames, it is definitely a win-win. We have always tried to give our customers the best in terms of quality and style and that’s exactly what our product portfolio represents”.

The sophisticated yet edgy Marc Jacobs eyewear collection is available for men as well as women and comes in a variety of shapes perfect for today’s millennials. From square, aviator and round to cat eye and butterfly, the collection has every trendy shape one can think of.

Available in the finest colours like Havana/Tortoise, Gold, Copper and Black, the collection comes in various materials like acetate, stainless steel, metal as per the requirement of its customers.

The collection is available on www.feelgoodcontacts.com and starts at a price range of £50.00.