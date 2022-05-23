Tips for a perfect ‘Fake Tan’

Warmer weather means fewer layers, and with more skin on show, many people desire a sun-kissed glow…

If you’re a lover of tan in a bottle, then you may well have experienced a patchy or streaky fake tan disaster from time to time.

Nada Ward, founder of soap bar brand, Beauty Kin, has shared her top skincare tips that you should be following as part of your fake tanning routine to avoid any nasty streaks and achieve that perfect, natural looking tan for summer.

Nada says: “Prepping your skin prior to and after fake tanning is something that everyone should be conscious of when it comes to achieving a perfect tan. Nobody wants to have fake tan streaks or rough patches of dry skin, or hair on show. That’s why it’s vital that you follow these simple steps as part of your fake tanning routine to achieve the best results.”

Shave

When it comes to fake tan, it’s best to always begin with a blank canvas. This means removing hair so that you have silky smooth skin for when you come to apply your tan. Many people have different preferred methods for the removal of body hair.

Nada adds: “For me personally, I’d always opt for shaving. I recommend shaving the areas that you’re planning on tanning at least 24 hours before applying tan. This way, it gives a chance for any razor cuts to heal and any irritating shaving rashes and bumpy skin to calm down before applying fake tan.”

The Beauty Kin Shaving Body Bar helps to minimise any irritation of the skin. The bar has been designed to soothe and hydrate the skin whilst you shave, as it contains squalane (an emollient great for moisturising) and lavender (with anti-inflammatory powers).

Exfoliate

It is important to make your skin as smooth as possible prior to tanning to allow for a non-patchy or streaky application.

Nada says: “To get your skin as smooth as possible it is important to remove any dead skin prior to applying any fake tan. Exfoliating your skin is an essential part of the tanning process, not only for making your skin even smoother, but also will remove any old fake tan residue if you are a regular fake tanner.”

The Beauty Kin Exfoliating Body Bar can help you remove the dead skin cells and impurities in your skin with its exfoliating ingredients Olea Europaea (Olive) Seed Powder and organic Lactic Acid, to keep your tan looking fresh.

Cleanse your skin

Your skin needs to be cleaned before applying fake tan and this is a crucial step in the process.

Nada says: “I recommend always using a simple cleanser on your face and ensuring that the rest of your body is clean before applying any tan.”

The Beauty Kin Clarifying Bars contain salicylic acid, which works hard to unclog blocked pores, while tamanu oil helps to reduce the look of redness and inflammation. The bar is also boosted by squalane and glycerin, which avoids the skin becoming too dry or irritated in the process, as the formula drenches it in moisture.

Moisturise

Your tan will apply much smoother to well moisturised and hydrated skin and will also help to keep those pesky dry patches at bay, focussing on the areas with more dry and rough skin – elbows and knees.

Nada adds: “I recommend always using an oil-free moisturiser so that it does not react with the fake tan.”

Applying an even tan

For the application of the fake tan, it is recommended to always use a tanning mitt for even distribution and to avoid those tan stained hands. No one wants to be out and about with bright orange hands, do they?

Using a mitt is the best way to achieve a streak-free, even finish, and will only cost you around £5. Once the mitt is on your hand, apply the tan and scrunch your hand up to ensure even distribution of the tanning product. Then apply to your body in circular motions, making sure you cover all those inner arm and leg areas that can be easily missed.

Tips for applying tan on your face

Not everyone chooses to apply fake tan to their face, but if you are going to, Nada recommends mixing a little moisturiser in with your tanning solution. Again, be sure to exfoliate the day before to remove any dead skin, and cleanse on the day before applying any tanning product. It’s always best to tan your face at night so that it has time to develop for the next day.

Tan aftercare

Always read the instructions on your tan, some you may need to leave to dry overnight, and some may need to be washed off after a certain amount of time. If you’re leaving overnight and prefer to sleep in clothes, make sure they are as loose fitting as possible.

Also, showering in cold water rather than hot will help to avoid washing away the freshly applied tan, and always try to pat yourself dry with a towel to avoid rubbing away the tan. And remember, stay moisturised every day after application to really lock in that healthy summer glow.